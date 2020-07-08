METALLICA – still giving back!
Metallica is donating more money to COVID-19 relief through its All Within My Hands charity foundation.
The organization will provide another $295,000 in grants to five organizations, including Feeding America and Crew Nation, a charity supporting touring and venue workers.
Back in April, Metallica donated $350,000 to COVID-19 efforts and hosted a “Month of Giving” initiative in May.
Have you been keeping up with #MetallicaMondays?
Watch the FULL show from Lisbon thru the link FREE below!
#METALLICAMondays