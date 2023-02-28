Metallica releasing new song “If Darkness Had a Son” on Wednesda

Blackened Recordings

After teasing it on TikTok, Metallica has officially announced the release of a new song.

The track is titled “If Darkness Had a Son” and will arrive on Wednesday. It’ll be the third cut to be released from the upcoming ‘Tallica album 72 Seasons, following “Lux Æterna” and “Screaming Suicide.”

﻿72 Seasons﻿, the follow-up to 2016’s ﻿Hardwired…to Self-Destruct﻿, arrives April 14. Metallica will support the record on a massive world tour, which begins in Europe in April before coming to the U.S. in August.

