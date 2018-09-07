Metallica Recap.

Metallica came to Lincoln for the first time last night. The band has been putting out records for 37 years, and damn it was the best show I’ve been too in 5 years hands down. Another tip of the cap to Metallica, who today donated 10,000 dollars to the Lincoln Food Bank. The band played for 2 1/2 hours in the PBA and man I felt like time stood still. I was so hyped. Shout out to this awesome band for being stand up guys and helping out the community.

