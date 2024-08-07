Metallica – Proshot from Madrid!

Professionally filmed video of Metallica performing “The Unforgiven” in Madrid, Spain last month is now available.

The band is currently on the 2024 leg of their “M72” tour and been playing two-night, no-repeat shows in each city.

Each concert sees the band performing on a massive ring-shaped stage, with the Snake Pit in the center, and four drum sets which are equally spaced out around the circular stage so drummer Lars Ulrich can get closer to the audience at various points in the show.

Metallica will close out the 2024 touring season with four shows in Mexico City at the end of September