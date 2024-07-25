Metallica Museum – The Cliff Section!

Metallica has a new tribute on their website dedicated to late bassist Cliff Burton.

Added to the museum section is a virtual gallery titled “Orion: A Tribute to Cliff Burton.

In a statement, Metallica said, “Though Cliff’s time with Metallica was brief, his impact and influence remain monumental through his music, our memories, and stories. To celebrate our brother, we’ve dipped into our vault to share pieces of him that we’ve hung onto all these years.”

They added, “And because the ‘Metallica Cliff’ is just one side of him, we’ve recruited his friends, peers, and fans to join us in telling his story.

Free to join and become a Fifth Member!