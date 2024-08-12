Metallica Fuel 360!

Metallica is sharing 360-degree-camera video of the “Fuel” performance from their August 2 concert at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The new video showed up on YouTube over the weekend.

In support of their latest album, “72 Seasons,” they have been playing two-night, no-repeat shows in each city.

They will close out the 2024 touring season with four shows in Mexico City at the end of September.

