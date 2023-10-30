Metallica earns lucky 13th #1 single with “Too Far Gone?”

Metallica‘s “Too Far Gone?” is very far up Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. The highest it can be, in fact.

The current single off the new ‘Tallica album, 72 Seasons, has hit #1 on the ranking, giving the “Enter Sandman” outfit their lucky 13th Mainstream Rock Airplay leader.

Two of those 13 number ones also come from 72 Seasons: lead single “Lux Æterna” and the title track. That makes 72 Seasons the first-ever Metallica album to boast at least three #1 hits atop Mainstream Rock Airplay.

Metallica is also now tied with Foo Fighters and Van Halen for the fourth-most number ones on Mainstream Rock Airplay, which began in 1981. Shinedown has the most, with 18, followed by Three Days Grace with 17 and Five Finger Death Punch with 14.

Metallica’s been supporting 72 Seasons on the M72 world tour, which picks up again November 3 in St. Louis.

