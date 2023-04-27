Metallica debuts ﻿’72 Seasons’﻿ songs live at first concert of M72 tour

Metallica launched their M72 world tour Thursday in Amsterdam, during which they played songs off their new album, 72 Seasons, live for the first time.

The set featured the concert debut of the songs “Screaming Suicide” and “Sleepwalk My Life Away.” Metallica also played the lead 72 Seasons single “Lux Æterna,” which they had previously performed live at their Helping Hands benefit concert last year and during their Jimmy Kimmel Live! residency earlier this month.

The show opened with the instrumental “Orion” and also included renditions of “Nothing Else Matters,” “For Whom the Bell Tolls” and “Master of Puppets.”

During the M72 tour, Metallica is playing two shows in each city, with a completely different set list for each night. Seems like a safe bet that night two in Amsterdam will get “Enter Sandman.”

The M72 tour comes to the U.S. in August.

