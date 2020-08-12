METALLICA BACK in 2 ways!
Nearly three decades after it was first released, Metallica’s “Black Album” has resurfaced on the Billboard 200 album chart.
The album, which turns 29 years old on Wednesday, sold 6,409 units in the past week — just enough for it to re-enter the chart at number 200, according to Billboard. Despite it’s low position, the album still managed to outsell new releases by Ozzy Osbourne, Lamb of God, Tool and Five Finger Death Punch.
“The Black Album” is now the fourth longest-charting album in history, behind Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon,” Bob Marley’s “Legend” and Journey’s “Greatest Hits.”
Saturday Aug 29 Metallica & special guest Three Days Grace ROCK THE LANCASTER EVENT CENTER!
Metallica return to the stage for the first time since September 2019 with an all new, exclusive concert airing on August 29th at the Lancaster Event Center
Every ticket purchase admits one carload of up to six people and will include four digital downloads of Metallica’s S&M2 (in stores Friday 8/28).
