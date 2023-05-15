Metallica announces new openers in place of Five Finger Death Punch for France & Germany shows

Metallica has announced a new opener for the band’s upcoming concerts in Paris, France, and Hamburg, Germany, on May 17 and May 28, respectively.

Five Finger Death Punch had originally been on the bill, but they’ve since been replaced by symphonic metal band Epica.

As previously reported, Five Finger Death Punch pulled out of opening Metallica’s tour-opening show in Amsterdam last month due to frontman Ivan Moody‘s continued recovery from recent hernia surgery. At the time, FFDP said they would be back for the Paris show, but evidently they are not quite ready to return.

Metallica is touring behind their new album, 72 Seasons, which dropped in April. The worldwide trek, dubbed the M72 tour, comes to the U.S. in August.

