Metallica announces 2023 Month of Giving initiative

Metallica has announced the 2023 edition of the band’s annual Month of Giving initiative.

Throughout May, the metal legends will be raising money through their All Within My Hands charity organization for the Farmlink Project, which helps deliver farm fresh produce to food banks.

As part of the campaign, which is now in its fourth year, Metallica will be offering exclusive merch items and offering up unique items for auction, the first of which being a bundle including an autographed poster, custom guitar picks and drum sticks from the 2022 Helping Hands benefit concert.

For more info, visit AllWithinMyHands.org.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.