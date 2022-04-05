Metalhead Emoji?

Close-up of man using smartphone sending emojis. Social concept.
Is it really necessary to make a new emoji’s for metalhead. HELL YES it is!!
When iPhone users update their software to IOS 15.4, 37 new emojis will be added to their keyboards including a melting face. Of course we already have devil horns hand, flame and guitar emojis, so an additional emoji will be welcomed.
The update also adds emojis for beans, a saluting smiley, a jar, a troll, coral, a disco ball, a crutch, bubbles and an ID card.