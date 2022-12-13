Metal Hall of fame 2022

The 2023 Metal Hall of Fame has revealed that Twisted Sister would be one of this year’s inductees. Yesterday, December 12, 2022, the Hall released the new inductees includingSebastian Bach, guitarist Chris Impellitteri, influential thrash band Raven and Foreigner vocalist and solo artist Lou Gramm.

The 6th Annual Metal Hall of Fame will take place January 26 at the Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, California. Eddie Trunk will co-host the ceremony with Cathy Rankin.

The Metal Hall of Fame will feature former Black Sabbath and Ronnie James Dio drummer Vinny Appice debuting his new band Scream Taker.

