Merry Christmas to you/me!

Dec 18, 2020 @ 10:29am
silhouettes of concert crowd in front of bright stage lights

Are you a Bring Me The Horizon fan? Then you know how much you’ve wanted a copy of the Royal Albert Hall show.  Merry Christmas to you/me. After four years, Bring Me The Horizon’s live album Live At The Royal Albert Hall has finally hit streaming services.

The album, first released back in 2016, captures a special one-off charity show performed alongside a full orchestra.

BMTH has already announced plans to return to the road in 2021 for the ‘Post Human Tour’ next fall.

