Merry Christmas to you/me!
silhouettes of concert crowd in front of bright stage lights
Are you a Bring Me The Horizon fan? Then you know how much you’ve wanted a copy of the Royal Albert Hall show. Merry Christmas to you/me. After four years, Bring Me The Horizon’s live album Live At The Royal Albert Hall has finally hit streaming services.
The album, first released back in 2016, captures a special one-off charity show performed alongside a full orchestra.
BMTH has already announced plans to return to the road in 2021 for the ‘Post Human Tour’ next fall.
