Mental Health Inmate Accidentally Released
(KFOR NEWS October 27, 2020) An inmate with a mental illness was to have been taken from the Omaha Correctional Center on Monday to the Norfolk Regional Center…but instead, he was released.
Amjad Almusa is a 28-year old white man, 5’8”, 180 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Almusa started serving his sentence on April 27, 2020. He received a maximum one year sentence for two counts of assault on a Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) employee out of Madison County.
NDCS Director, Scott Frakes, said in a statement, “Standard procedure is that an individual is held at the facility until the appropriate law enforcement agency assumes custody to fulfill the detainer or hold. In this case, the hold was overlooked and the individual was released from the facility. The circumstances surrounding this release are under investigation.”
Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.
