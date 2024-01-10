MEN’S BASKETBALL: No. 22 Creighton Routs DePaul

CHICAGO—(CU Athletics Jan. 9)—No. 22 Creighton scored on 11 of its first 12 possessions and never trailed in a 84-58 road win over DePaul on Tuesday evening at Wintrust Arena. The victory was CU’s 19th consecutive over DePaul, setting a program record over one team.

Creighton improved to 12-4 on the year with its third straight win and is now 3-2 in BIG EAST play with a pair of road wins. DePaul fell to 3-12 overall and is winless in four league contests.

The Bluejays didn’t waste any time jumping on the Blue Demons, as three different men scored as CU scored the game’s first seven points. The lead grew to 15-7 by the first media timeout as CU drew five fouls in the first five minutes. Baylor Scheierman made four three-pointers in the first seven minutes as the Bluejay margin grew to 25-9, forcing a Blue Demons timeout.

Creighton led by as much as 23 (43-20) in the first half before settling for a 47-30 lead at the break. It was CU’s most points and largest lead ever at half against DePaul in a league play.Scheierman (15 points, five rebounds), Kalkbrenner (15 points, six rebounds) and Alexander (12 points) shot a combined 15-for-22 in the first half to lead the Bluejays. CU owned a 22-13 lead on the glass and had 10 assists against just one turnover before intermission.

Any thoughts of a DePaul rally was quickly quashed by CU as the Bluejays scored the initial four points after the break. Up 54-36 at the first media timeout of the second half, Creighton unleashed a 13-0 run that started with fiveScheierman points to build a 65-36 advantage. Creighton would lead by as much as 34 (79-45)

Kalkbrenner had 20 points, nine rebounds and four blocks in 23 minutes of play andScheierman finished with 20 points, eight rebounds and three steals in 25 minutes. Alexander had 17 points and Ashworth tied hisBluejay best with seven assists. CU made 12 three-pointers in the contest and committed just six turnovers

DePaul was paced by Da’Sean Nelson with 12 points, while Jaden Henley scored all 12 of his points after halftime. The Blue Demons had nine turnovers after hafltime after just two miscues in the opening 20 minutes.

Creighton is back in action on Saturday at Noon when it hosts St. John’s in a game that will be televised nationally on FOX.