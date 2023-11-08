MEN’S BASKETBALL: Creighton Signs Three Propsects Ranked in Top 15 Nationally

OMAHA–(CU Athletics Nov. 8)–The Creighton men’s basketball team signed three high school standouts to a letter-of-intent on Wednesday, Nov. 8. Joining the Bluejays in 2024-25 will be Ty Davis, Larry Johnson and Jackson McAndrew. The group is ranked as the No. 14 recruiting class in the country per 247Sports and the best in the BIG EAST Conference.

“We are excited to add, Ty, Jackson and Larry to our program,” noted Creighton head coach Greg McDermott. “It was evident early in the recruiting process that they all share a tremendous love for the game and a desire to improve. We can’t wait to have them in a Bluejay uniform!”

Ty Davis, 6’5”, 175, Guard, Mountain Brook, Ala. (Mountain Brook High School)

Ranked by Rivals as a four-star prospect and No. 67 overall, while 247Sports has him at No. 187 and a three-star recruit.

Rated the best prospect in the state of Alabama by 247Sports and On3.

Averaged 18.2 points, 6.0 assists and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 37 percent from three-point range as a junior, when he was a finalist for 2023 Class 6A Player of the Year by the Alabama Sports Writers Association and earning ASWA Class 6A First Team All-State accolades.

Plays for his dad, Tyler Davis, at Mountain Brook High School and he helped the Spartans to the Class 6A title game and a 26-8 overall record.

Won a state championship as a freshman, scoring 11 points in the title game.

Has scored more than 1,000 points heading into his senior campaign.

Played on the Under Armour circuit for his Pro One AAU team.

Committed to Creighton in June over offers from Oregon and Northwestern.

Both parents played college basketball at Samford University.

McDermott on Davis: “Ty is blessed with the ability to make everyone around him better. His unselfish approach to the game was very impressive from the first time we watched him play. His ability to impact winning on many levels will be perfect for our program. “

Jackson McAndrew, 6’9”, 190, Forward, Wayzata, Minn. (Wayzata High School)

A consensus four-star prospect who is a top-50 recruit per On3 (23), Rivals (35), 247Sports (36) and ESPN (41).

Ranked as the top prep player in the state of Minnesota.

Averaged 17 points and eight rebounds per game as a junior, helping Wayzata to a Class 4A state title.

Had 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds in a 75-71 overtime win over Park Center for the state title.

Played for Howard Pulley 17U on the Nike EYBL circuit, averaging 16.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per game while shooting 39.7 percent from three-point range.

Father Steve played for then-assistant coach Greg McDermott at North Dakota.

Committed to Creighton in August over offers from the likes of Wisconsin, Xavier and Notre Dame.

McDermott on McAndrew: “Jackson is one of the best shooters in the country. His ability to stretch the floor with the three point shot will allow for a seamless transition into our offense. In addition to his ability to shoot, he has made vast improvement in every part of his game in the last 18 months.”

Larry Johnson, 6”4, 175, Guard, Savannah, Ga. (Southern California Academy)

A four-star recruit and top 100 recruit per Rivals (76), 247Sports (95), ESPN (96), while On3 has him as a three-star prospect and the 126 th -best recruit.

-best recruit. Averaged 22.6 points and 2.5 assists per game at the Pangos All-American Camp.

Started his high school career Beach High School in Savannah, Ga., where he averaged 16.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.4 steals per game as a sophomore and helping the Bulldogs to the state semifinals.

Played his junior campaign at Huntington Prep in Huntington, West Virginia.

Committed to Creighton in September.

Also considered Illinois, Mississippi State, Missouri and Virginia Tech.

McDermott on Johnson: “Larry in an electric athlete. His speed and quickness allows him to put constant pressure on the rim. He also possesses all the qualities to be a high-level player on the defensive end of the floor.”

Ranked eighth in the 2023-24 preseason polls issued by both the Associated Press and USA Today, Creighton (1-0) returns to the court on Saturday at 1 p.m. when it hosts North Dakota State on FS2.