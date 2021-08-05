Men Who Say They Were Targeted Were Arrested By LPD For Retaliation
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 5)–Two men are facing charges after they chased people in a car that they believe shot a gun in their direction Wednesday night in a north Lincoln neighborhood.
Police were called to a report of gunshots near 27th and Potter, where officers talked to a 46-year-old man and a 26-year-old man, who said somebody shot at them, while they were picking someone else up. Officers found shell casings, but no reports of any damage or injuries and police are still investigating that case.
Then around midnight Thursday morning, the 46-year-old man called LPD again, saying someone shot at him again and he was chasing a vehicle, despite being told not to by the dispatcher.
An officer happened to see a white SUV driving at a high-rate of speed near 27th and “W” and later talked to the 46-year-old man and the 26-year-old man, who said they saw people in a car fire a gun toward them. Officers also saw a loaded handgun in the SUV. The car was later found near 10th and Hartley, where a 52-year-old man and 41-year-old woman said they were chased by a white SUV and they fled because they were scared. No guns were found in the car.
Eventually, 46-year-old Michael Nunn and 26-year-old Charles Pate were arrested for terroristic threats charges.