Men Joining Fight Against Breast Cancer
Lincoln, NE (October 1, 2020) – In its fifth year in Lincoln, over 30 men will unite to fight breast cancer with the American Cancer Society through participation in the Real Men Wear Pink campaign. Throughout October, Real Men Wear Pink participants will encourage community members to help in the fight against breast cancer. Campaign Chair and CEO of Leadership Resources Boyd Ober has challenged this year’s candidates to raise $100,000 by the end of the month.
“In addition to wearing pink and raising awareness about breast cancer, the men will be raising funds to help the American Cancer Society attack cancer from every angle and save more lives from breast cancer,” said Christine Bleich, Community Development Manager for the American Cancer Society. “Funds raised help us save lives from breast cancer through early detection and prevention, innovative breast cancer research, and patient support.”
Each Real Men Wear Pink participant accepts a fundraising challenge and will compete to be the top fundraiser among his peers by the end of the campaign.
“No one should have to face a breast cancer diagnosis alone,” said Ober. “That’s why I joined the Real Men Wear Pink campaign. This is a cause that has affected my family personally, and I’m committed to raising awareness and funds for the American Cancer Society’s efforts.”
The 2020 Real Men Wear Pink candidates can be found by visiting www.realmenwearpinkacs.org/LincolnNE
According to the American Cancer Society Cancer Statistics Center www.cancerstatisticscenter.cancer.org an estimated 279,100 women and 2,620 men in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer, and an estimated 42,690 and 520 men will die from the disease this year. In Nebraska an estimated 1580, will be diagnosed this year, and 240 will die from the disease. Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in women, and it is the most common cancer diagnosed in women other than skin cancer.