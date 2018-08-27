Memorial Stadium Policies, Changes Released

A new, energy-efficient lighting system and upgraded windows in the skyboxes will be the most noticeable changes for Cornhusker football fans at Memorial Stadium Sept. 1 for the season opener vs. Akron.

This year’s statement of policies is as follows:

— Arrive early and plan ahead to find parking, your entrance gate, restrooms, concession stands, and arrange a postgame meeting place for all in your party.

— Stay hydrated

–Follow the instructions of security and safety officials.

— A clear-bag policy is in effect for all ticketed sporting events. Each person can carry one clear bag: either a plastic, vinyl or PVC bag no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches or a one-gallon plastic freezer bag (Ziploc or similar).

— Small clutches – approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap – can be taken into the stadium along with one of the clear bags. The clutch cannot be larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches. Exceptions will be made for approved medical needs. Medical bags or equipment can be inspected and tagged at Gates 11, 15 and 16A and at premium-level lobbies. For questions about medical equipment or other needs, call ahead to the Nebraska Athletic Event Management Office at 402-472-1003.

— No other purses or bags will be allowed. Anyone carrying a bag that does not meet the criteria will be asked to return it to their vehicles, hotel room or home. Personal items can also be transferred into a provided, clear, Ziploc-style bag, but the bag that does not meet the new guidelines will have to be discarded.

— Personal items can be carried in pockets or jackets. These include keys, makeup, feminine products, combs, phones, wallets and credit cards. Blankets can be carried over a shoulder or arm. Guests who don’t have a bag can use the express entry lanes at Gates 2, 4, 10, 12, 14, 16 and 20.

GAME DAY INFORMATION:

— Gates 1, 6, 8, 18, 19 and 21 will close shortly after kickoff. If a gate is closed, fans can use the next open gate to gain access into the stadium. Fans will be required to open outer garments for visual inspection upon entry.

— Tickets at all gates will be scanned with an optical reader for entry and re-entry. No entry is allowed after the start of the fourth quarter.

— Fan assistance can be reached by text to 69050. Start messages requesting fan assistance with UNLPD. Standard text-message rates will apply.

— Anyone who is hearing-impaired can receive play calls, player information, referee announcements, promotions and emergency messages by following @HuskerCaption on Twitter. Those without Twitter-enabled devices can check out iPads at East and West Stadium Guest Services booths to take advantage of the program.

— Everyone attending is asked to help the Go Green for Big Red recycling program by depositing plastic bottles and cups in marked recycling bins near trash receptacles.

— Stadium gates open 90 minutes before kickoff, and ticket holders are encouraged to enter the gate number printed on tickets.

— The Husker Nation Pavilion will be back for its 15th year, with most activities taking place on the Ed and Joyanne Gass practice field northeast of Memorial Stadium. It will open three hours before kickoff and provide free, family-friendly activities, games, music, autograph signings and appearances by current and former athletes across many sports.

— Stadium Drive on the west side of the stadium will also have food vendors and some game-related activities.

— The Athletic Ticket Office will open four hours before kickoff except for 11 a.m. games, when it will open at 8 a.m.

— The Huskers Shop will open three to five hours before kickoff, depending on start time.

— Mobile tickets will be accepted; tickets can be stored on mobile devices and scanned at the gates. The mobile 2D barcode cannot be printed and scanned.

— Outside chairbacks are not allowed in Memorial Stadium. About 20,000 chairback seats will be available for rental at $5 each.

— Escalator and elevator access will be restricted to fans holding tickets to their respective areas in the premium level and the 600 East Stadium level.

— A free bike valet service will be provided at Cook Pavilion by Campus Recreation. For details, go to http://bike.unl.edu/bikevalet.

— No smoking, tobacco or vaping products on University property.

— Prohibited items include guns, knives, bags that do not meet the clear-bag policy, glass, cans, coolers, beverage containers, video cameras, open umbrellas and pets. Empty plastic water bottles are permitted but may be inspected. The use of selfie sticks inside Memorial Stadium is prohibited and may result in confiscation of the device if seen used. Camera use is permitted.

— Food and beverages from approved game-day vendors selling on university grounds are allowed inside the stadium. All other outside food and beverages are prohibited.

— No Alcoholic beverages of any type are not allowed in the stadium, or in city and university parking lots and property.

— No drones over the Stadium or anywhere on campus.

— Throwing any object in the stadium is prohibited. Any person throwing any object is subject to immediate removal from the stadium. Rules allow game officials to penalize the home team if objects are thrown onto the playing field.

— Lost-and-found areas are located in the Guest Relations and Security offices in both the East and West stadiums.

