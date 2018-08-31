Memorial Stadium Honoring Veterans

11 a.m. on November 11th, 2018, will mark the 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I. To commemorate the event, The University of Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium has placed a special POW/MIA chair. Each game this season, a U.S. military veteran will sit next to the unoccupied chair in honor of the more than 800 Nebraskans lost in combat, but whose fate remains “UNKNOWN.”

A plaque will be installed permanently by the chair with the verbiage: “You are not forgotten. Since World War I, more than 92,000 American soldiers are unaccounted for. This unoccupied seat is dedicated to the memory of those brave men and women and to the sacrifice each made in serving this country. …” The unoccupied chair is located in the North Stadium Section 33, Row 18, Row 27.

Also this season, Nebraska Football will salute all Veterans and active military at the Veterans/Military Appreciation game vs. Illinois on November 10. At that game, there will also be special recognition of the 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I.

The UNL campus is one of only a few universities that still maintains a full complement of all military branches represented through its Reserve Officer Training Corps. It includes more than 1,100 students who are veterans, members of the military or dependents with faculty and staff who have military experience.

