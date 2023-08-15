Megadeth’s Kiko Loureiro shares behind-the-scenes video of Marty Friedman reunion at Wacken festival

Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro has shared behind-the-scenes footage of the band’s reunion with Marty Friedman at the Wacken Open Air festival earlier in August.

The nine-minute video, posted to Loureiro’s YouTube channel, features clips of Megadeth rehearsing with Friedman backstage, as well as a few snippets from their actual performance.

Friedman, who played guitar with Megadeth from 1990 to 2000, joined Dave Mustaine and company at Wacken to perform four songs, including “Symphony of Destruction.”

Wacken marked the second reunion between Megadeth and Friedman in 2023, following their February performance in Japan.

