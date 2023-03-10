Megadeth’s ‘Countdown to Extinction’ now available in Dolby Atmos

Megadeth’s bestselling album, Countdown to Extinction, sounds a lot better now.

The classic 1992 thrash metal release is now available in full Dolby Atmos sound across all streaming platforms. Dolby Atmos provides 3D immersive sound with new levels of clarity and depth. If that’s going to be too much of a change for you, you can also now hear a newly remastered version of the 1992 stereo analog mix, also available on streaming platforms.

Countdown to Extinction features classics like “Sweating Bullets,” “Skin O’ My Teeth” and “Symphony of Destruction,” and earned Megadeth a Grammy nomination for Best Metal Performance.

Megadeth’s Crush the World Tour 2023, in support of their most recent album, The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!, begins April 26 in Everett, Washington. It then travels through Canada, wrapping up in Halifax on May 15. Visit Megadeth.com for all tour details and tickets.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.