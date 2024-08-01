Megadeth announces signature VMK25 headphones

Megadeth has announced a line of signature headphones in collaboration with the Finnish company Valco Oy.

The Megadeth VMK25 “transforms every listening session into a front-row concert experience by blending Valco’s cutting-edge technology with Megadeth’s signature sound,” a press release says.

“Partnering with Valco has allowed us to create something truly unique for our fans,” says frontman Dave Mustaine. “These headphones capture the essence of our music with unparalleled clarity and power. We are excited to share this with our global audience.”

For more info, visit Valco.fi.

Megadeth launches a U.S. tour Friday in Rogers, Arkansas. The bill also includes Mudvayne and All That Remains.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.