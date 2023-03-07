Megadeth announces Canadian tour with Bullet for My Valentine

ABC Audio

Megadeth will be thrashing up north this spring.

Dave Mustaine and company have announced a Canadian tour taking place in April and May. Bullet for My Valentine will also be on the bill.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Megadeth.com.

Megadeth will be touring in continued support of their new album, ﻿The Sick, the Dying…and the Dead!﻿, which was released last September.

