Medical Marijuana Drive To Continue
Lincoln, NE (September 28, 2020) Supporters of medical marijuana will try again. They’ve already launched a new campaign to place the issue before voters in a future year.
The Nebraska Supreme Court blocked the measure from appearing on the general election ballot this year, ruling that it violates the Constitution’s Single Subject rule.
Supporters have submitted new paperwork to the Secretary of State with simpler ballot language. They also plan to introduce a bill in the next legislative session, even though similar bills have failed in past years.
