Medical Marijuana Bill Brings Opposition By Governor And Other State Leaders
(KFOR NEWS March 10, 2021) Wednesday afternoon, the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee hears a bill proposed by Lincoln Senator, Anna Wishart to legalize medical marijuana in Nebraska. Wishart helped lead a successful petition ballot initiative in 2020 that was rejected by the Nebraska Supreme Court because the petition violated the single subject rule.
Before that committee hearing, Governor Ricketts will be joined on the west steps of the State Capitol building by former Husker head football coach, Tom Osborne, Lt. Gov. Mike Foley, Attorney general, Doug Peterson and Lancaster County Sheriff, Terry Wagner, as well as other local leaders and state senators to oppose Senator Wishart’s bill.
The effort is organized by SAM…Smart Approaches to Marijuana.
