Medical Emergency Shuts Down Northbound 27th

A medical emergency involving a pedestrian shut down northbound 27th street between O and Q streets Monday afternoon.  It was called in to Police shortly after 3 pm, and believed to be a pedestrian who had either been struck by a vehicle or who suffered some type of medical incident.  As this image from a nearby City Traffic camera indicates, the street was closed just north of “O” Street, and the ambulance also closed off the inside soutbound lane of 27th.  No information available on the pedestrian or what happened for sure as of this report.

