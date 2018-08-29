Medicaid Petition Ruling To Be Appealed

A lawsuit filed in hopes of keeping Medicaid Expansion off Nebraska’s November Election ballot will be appealed. State Senator Lydia Brasch and former Senator Mark Christensen will file an appeal with the Nebraska Court of Appeals and State Supreme Court, asking the Justices to declare the petition invalid, even though it gathered enough signatures to appear on the November election ballot.

Earlier this week, Lancaster County District Judge Darla Ideus dismissed the suit and ruled that the issue could go on the ballot. The suit alleges that the Petition violates the State Constitution by dealing with more than one subject.

The deadline for placement of an issue on the November ballot is September 14th.

