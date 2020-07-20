Medicaid Expansion In Nebraska Expected To Start On Time
LINCOLN–(News Release/KFOR July 20)–Governor Pete Ricketts on Monday said the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) will begin accepting applications for Medicaid Heritage Health Adult Expansion on August 1, 2020. Benefits will begin on October 1, 2020.
Heritage Health Adult expands Medicaid to lower income Nebraskans ages 19 to 64 who earn up to 138% of the federal poverty level. For 2020, this is an income of about $17,000 per year for a single adult or $36,000 for a household of four.
Medicaid expansion enrollees will receive benefits that include physical health, behavioral health, and pharmacy coverage in a comprehensive, coordinated program. Benefits are provided through managed care health organizations, also known as Heritage Health Plans. Applicants meeting certain conditions will also qualify for dental, vision, and over-the-counter medication coverage.
Eligible Nebraskans are able to apply for Medicaid in the following ways:
o Omaha: (402) 595-1178
o Lincoln: (402) 473-7000
o Toll Free: (855) 632-7633
o TDD: (402) 471-7256
o By fax at (402) 742-2351
o By email at DHHS.ANDICenter@nebraska.gov
o By mail at P.O. Box 2992, Omaha, NE 68103-2992
- In person at any DHHS office.
Additional information regarding Medicaid expansion is available on the DHHS website at dhhs.ne.gov/MedicaidExpansion.