Mayweather v McGregor Pt 2
September 21, 2022 1:02PM CDT
- A rematch between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor might be happening sometime next year.
- Mayweather told the Daily Mail that the fight would happen in 2023 – though he wasn’t sure if it would be “an exhibition or a real fight”.
- The original 2017 match ended in a 10th-round TKO by Mayweather. It’s also the last time Floyd has set foot in a boxing ring – a streak that will end this weekend when he takes on MMA star Mikuru Asakura in Japan.