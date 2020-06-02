May’s Mid-America Business Index Rmains in Recession Range
(KFOR NEWS June 2, 2020) The May Creighton University Mid-America Business Conditions Index, a leading economic indicator for the nine-state region stretching from Minnesota to Arkansas, advanced to a still recessionary level.
- The Business Conditions Index expanded to a still recessionary reading
- Employment reading indicated that the rate of job losses slowed from April.
- Stimulus programs from the Federal Reserve and the federal government boosted economic confidence.
- As a result of COVID-19: 34% of firms extended the period of paying outstanding invoices; 35.9% revised or cancelled contracts; and 28.2% moved purchases from foreign sources to domestic sources.
- Between the middle of March and the first week of May, the percent of insured unemployed in the region soared from 1.3% to 10.5%.
Overall index:
After falling below growth neutral for March, the overall index has remained in recessionary territory for two straight months. The Business Conditions Index, which ranges between 0 and 100, increased to 43.5 from April’s 35.1, but down from March’s 46.7.
“According to Creighton’s May survey of regional manufacturing supply managers, COVID-19 had a less significant impact on the manufacturing sector than other areas of the economy more directly tied to the consumer. This is a consumer led recession with manufacturing lagging. Nonetheless, Creighton’s survey indicates that the regional manufacturing sector is trapped in a recession,“ said Ernie Goss, PhD, director of Creighton University’s Economic Forecasting Group and the Jack A. MacAllister Chair in Regional Economics in the Heider College of Business.
Nebraska: The state’s overall index for May rose to 43.9 from 36.0 in April. Components of the index from the monthly survey of supply managers for May were: new orders at 32.9, production or sales at 34.1, delivery lead time at 61.2, inventories at 49.9, and employment at 41.3.
“The state’s unemployment rate (not seasonally adjusted) jumped from 4.2% in March to 8.6% in April. The state lost 86,000 jobs in this one-month covid-19 span,” said Goss.