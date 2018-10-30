A former police officer and inner-city educator in Milwaukee will speak at the 35th Annual Mayor’s Interfaith Prayer Breakfast Friday, April 12, 2019. Pardeep Singh Kaleka is with The Forgiveness Project and is co-founder of “Serve2Unite.” Kaleka will share his personal journey to forgiveness after the death of his father in the Sikh Temple shooting near Milwaukee, Wisconsin in 2012.

The event is co-hosted by Lincoln Mayor Chris Beutler and the Faith Coalition of Lancaster County at Lincoln Station Great Hall, 7th and “P” streets. Doors open at 7 a.m., and the program begins at 7:30 a.m. The program also will feature music from the Great Plains Chamber Winds and readings and prayers from a variety of the faith communities in the area.

Kaleka’s work specializes in holistic trauma-informed treatment for survivors and perpetrators of assault, abuse and acts of violence. He is the founder of Serve2Unite, which has received the Guru Nanak Award and been recognized by the Parliament of World Religions for its work to build safe, inclusive communities. More information is available at Serve2Unite.org. Kaleka is also the author of “The Gifts of Our Wounds” and is a licensed therapist with D&S Healing Center in Milwaukee.

Individual tickets are $30, and sponsorships of ten seats are available for $300. In the spirit of the event, groups attending together are encouraged to mingle their seating with other groups.

Online reservations will be available in January at lancasterfaith.org. For more information on the Prayer Breakfast, contact Stephen Griffith, Faith Coalition of Lancaster County (402-730-8927, fclcne@gmail.com), or D’Arcy Blosser (402-429-6902, jdbmblo299@aol.com).