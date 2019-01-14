Mayor’s Award of Excellence Given to City Forestry Employee

Mayor Chris Beutler presented the Mayor’s Award of Excellence for December on Monday to Arborist Adam Klingenberg of the Community Forestry Section of the Parks and Recreation Department.

The monthly award recognizes City employees who consistently provide outstanding service and work that demonstrates personal commitment to the City.

Klingenberg was nominated in the category of customer relations by Janet Ball of the Community Forestry Section for his work during a snowstorm in October.

Award winners receive a $50 gift certificate, a day off with pay and a plaque. All monthly winners and nominees are eligible to receive the annual award, which comes with a $250 gift certificate, two days off with pay and a plaque.

The other categories in which employees can be nominated are safety, productivity, loss prevention and valor. All City employees are eligible for the award except for elected and appointed officials.

