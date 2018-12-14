Mayoral Candidate Focuses on Safe, Low Cost, Sustainable Housing

Lincoln Mayoral Candidate, Krystal Gabel, released the following statement:

Affordable housing is a safe home that any household can live in long-term without financial struggle, including those working minimum wage jobs and earning below the average Nebraskan salary of $37k.

The current concept of affordable housing (where a house is deemed affordable to those with at least a median income) is biased toward low-income families and bogged down by taxes, regulation, and zoning laws.

Shelter is a basic human need. A stable home keeps us safe and motivates us to grow as a community. Yet, 2,500 individuals (25% of whom were children) lived in temporary shelters and short-term, transitional housing this year alone in Lincoln.

Lincoln residents who are near-homeless, living with others or in vehicles, or struggling to keep long-term housing are not included in this count by the Lincoln Homeless Coalition.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the average person’s salary has not increased in nearly three decades, yet a new family home now averages 2,500 square feet — 61% larger and at least 50% more expensive than houses built in 1975.

The reality is that 78% of all US workers live paycheck to paycheck, with housing being the biggest expense each month (reports by CareerBuilder and MarketWatch).

Several opportunities exist in Lincoln that can reduce housing costs, provide more low-cost housing options, and better shelter all our residents.

Immediately as Mayor, I will partner with community members to implement safe parking options for those living in their vehicles. A pilot program funded with grants could consist of two public/private lots to accommodate 20 vehicles and adapt as needed.

I will preserve and build more manufactured home parks with shareholder ownership to fill the critical gap in low-cost housing options. And, I support building income-based apartments throughout the city.

I will adopt a simple, optional set of building and zoning standards, including energy efficiency and construction code, that allow tiny and small house construction and pocket neighborhoods.

I will stabilize property tax for all Lincoln residents by not requiring any additional property tax revenue during my term as Mayor. Property owners are understandably resisting tax increases because their incomes with which to pay these taxes are not increasing, despite rising markets.

And I want to implement smart grids throughout the city for those who are already in homes and want to save on their utilities. This technology, among its many advantages, will allow all residents the opportunity to create, use, and sell their own energy as well as make Lincoln energy independent for future generations.