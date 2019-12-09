MAYOR TO PRESENT NOVEMBER AWARD OF EXCELLENCE

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird presented the Mayor’s Award of Excellence for November to a team from the Water Division of Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) on Monday. The award was presented at 3 p.m. at the beginning of the City Council meeting at the County-City Building, 555 S. 10th Street. The monthly award recognizes City employees who consistently provide exemplary service and work that demonstrates personal commitment to the City.
The award will be presented to a team of five:
Steve Owen, Superintendent of Water Production and Treatment
Rick Roberts, Assistant Superintendent of Maintenance
Corbin Harms, Assistant Superintendent of Electrical/Control
Eric Lee, Assistant Superintendent of Operations, Water Production and Treatment
John Keith, Manager of Laboratory Services
The team was nominated in the categories of loss prevention and valor by Donna Garden, LTU Assistant Director. Garden said that the efforts of the entire team were critical in maintaining Lincoln’s water supply despite damage to the well-fields during Platte River flooding in March.
“A group of dedicated, knowledgeable, true professionals are responsible for keeping water flowing to Lincoln and for keeping it safe to drink,” Garden said. “More than just these five individuals, the entire Lincoln Water team working at our Ashland facility gave their all to maintain operations.”
READ MORE: Nebraska Attorney General Joins Coalition For Online Protection For Children