Mayor Tests Positive For Covid-19
Lincoln, NE (May 4, 2022) Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird today announced that she has contracted COVID-19.
“After developing symptoms yesterday afternoon, I tested positive for COVID-19. Thanks to the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines and booster, my symptoms are mild, and I expect to work from home while completing the recommended quarantine period,” Mayor Gaylor Baird said.
43 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed by lab tests in Lancaster County yesterday, adding to the uptick in case numbers.
“We’re seeing an increased risk of COVID-19 transmission due to the BA.2 variant, but as of now, that has not yet led to more hospitalizations,” said Pat Lopez, Health Director, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD). “It’s unclear whether this variant will cause a small uptick or a larger surge and we’re monitoring the situation closely.”
- Weekly new cases have increased from 69 reported the week ending April 9 to 197 cases reported the week ending April 30.
- The 7-day rolling average of cases has increased from less than 10 to 28 cases per day at the end of last week.
- 438 deaths have been attributed to Covid-19 in Lancaster County since the beginning of the pandemic.