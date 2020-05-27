Mayor Promotes Caution beyond June 1
“We want to be clear” Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said Wednesday, “the risk of Covid 19 spread remains high.” She urged everyone to wear masks in public, wash hands frequently, and maintain six feet of social distance from each other.
The Mayor revealed that 23 additional cases were identified in the past 24 hours. The total number of cases confirmed in Lincoln and Lancaster County since the beginning of the Pandemic totals 1,120.
City County Health Director Pat Lopez said the “Positivity Rate” of Corona Virus tests in Lincoln stands at 7.9%. The overall rate for the State is at 13.9%, and the National rate is just over 14%.
Lopez said another mobile testing site will be set up at Lincoln High this coming Friday afternoon to focus on residents who need English language assistance.