Mayor Presents January Award Of Excellence
LINCOLN-(KFOR Feb. 10)-Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird presented the Mayor’s Award of Excellence for January Monday to Fiscal Management Program Manager Jeff Chambers from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and Business Manager Cyndy Roth from the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department.
The monthly award recognizes City employees who consistently provide exemplary service and work that demonstrates personal commitment to the City.
Chris Lollar of the Purchasing Division of the Finance Department nominated Chambers and Roth in the category of productivity for their work in the implementation and growth of the City’s purchasing card program. “Jeff and Cyndy are the perfect example of what it takes implement change, promote growth and inspire prosperity for the City of Lincoln,” said Lollar.
Chambers and Roth are credited with creating implementation and training schedules, streamlining accounting processes and coordinating feedback for the new purchasing program.
Chambers and Roth received a $50 gift certificate, a day off with pay and a plaque. All monthly winners and nominees are eligible to receive the annual award, which comes with a $250 gift certificate, two days off with pay and a plaque.
