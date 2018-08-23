Mayor, Petitioners Disagree on Petition Process

Mayor Chris Beutler today said he is taking steps to put a Mayoral term limits proposal on the

November ballot in the interests of “transparency, integrity and respect for the voters of this great

City.” The petition calls for a three-term limit on the office of Mayor, and passage would make

Mayor Beutler ineligible to be on the ballot in the Mayor 2019 City election.

“I am disgusted by the actions of political party hacks who are trying to change the rules in the

middle of the game because they cannot beat us in the May election,” Beutler said.

City Attorney Jeff Kirkpatrick said the City Council must take action by September 4 in order to

put the term limits proposal on the November ballot. However, he said, petition organizers have not

allowed enough time to follow the two-meeting process set forth in law. The Mayor says he is

intervening in two areas:

The petition signatures have not been validated by the Election Commissioner in time for

a resolution to be placed on the Council’s agenda for Monday, August 27. The Mayor said,

however, has the authority to request a resolution before the signatures are valid, and

that he has made that request.

A public hearing and vote on the resolution would normally appear on the Council’s next

meeting, he explained. However, he pointed out that the Council does not meet September 3 because of Labor Day. The Mayor said because of the timing, he has asked the City Clerk to schedule a special Council meeting on Wednesday, August 29 for the public hearing and vote.

“The Mayor and Council will do our duty to put the term limits issue on the November ballot,”

he said.

The author of the Term Limits Petition, Lincoln Attorney J.L. Spray, said the Mayor was “grandstanding” for political purposes. “State Law has no requirement that it be a resolution, it has no requirement for a Public Hearing” Spray said. He called a “ministerial function” of the Council, much like a recent order from a judge instructing the City Council to vote for the Mayor’s version of the current budget.

“What the Mayor said this afternoon is just wrong” Spray said. The Council has no choice on whether to vote for it.

