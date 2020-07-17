Mayor Orders Masks

Lincoln, NE (July 17, 2020) Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said today that all Public Indoor Facilities must require the wearing of masks. The measure includes all public places in which six feet of distance cannot be maintained. The measure will be in effect, with exceptions, starting this coming Monday, July 20th, and will remain in effect into August, with regular reviews.
The Mayor said enforcement will emphasize public education and public support.
The Mayor said the Covid 19 risk dial will remain in the “High” category for the coming week. The Mayor announced that a woman in her 70’s died from the virus, bringing the total number of deaths to 14. The day also saw 50 new cases of the virus confirmed in Lincoln.
“We are in a very serious situation” she said. “Our Public Health Emergency is not over.” She added that the spread of the virus is threatening the opening of school. “This virus does not play favorites. There is no Lincoln exemption.”
The Mayor said because of the statistics that she must take action to slow down the spread of the virus.
Scott Holmes of the City-County Health Department said the 7 day trend of the factors driving the risk dial is upward. The City and County have confirmed 274 cases in the current week so far. With two more daily batches to be reported, Holmes said this week’s total could become the highest since the Pandemic began.
Holmes announced that testing will be available through Test Nebraska will be expanded to six days per week, and that Bryan and CHI Health have also added testing slots. He urged everyone to take an online screening and request a test.
“Be a hero” Holmes said. “Wear a mask.”