Mayor Nominates Morrow to Serve as Next Lincoln Police Chief

LINCOLN–(News Release Feb. 27)–Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird today announced her nomination of Michon Morrow as Lincoln’s permanent Chief of Police. If approved by the Lincoln City Council, Morrow will take over the post March 19. Morrow has been Acting Chief for the Lincoln Police Department (LPD) since July 2023.

“As Acting Chief, Michon Morrow has led the department for the past seven months with the same qualities that have been the hallmark of her 29 years of service at LPD,” said Mayor Gaylor Baird. “She is compassionate, collaborative, resolute, strong, and skilled at building relationships that are at the heart of a thriving police department and community.”

Morrow joined the Lincoln Police Department in 1997. Her experience includes leading Education and Personnel, Lincoln Emergency Communication Center, Professional Standards, Property & Evidence, Finance, and Records. She became Captain of the Southwest Team in 2015 and was promoted to Assistant Chief in 2021.

“Being a police officer isn’t just a job; it’s a calling to serve a diverse and supportive community with passion and purpose. I am incredibly grateful for this department and the opportunities presented to me, and I love this city. If approved, I would be honored to answer the call to lead the Lincoln Police Department into a new era of service and excellence,” Morrow said.

Morrow outlined four key priorities for LPD under her leadership: recruitment, retention, resiliency, and respect. These priorities reflect her vision for fostering a collaborative and inclusive police force dedicated to serving and protecting Lincoln’s diverse community.

“Lincoln Police have worked diligently to build and strengthen relationships through community-based policing, focusing on mutual respect within our organization and in the community, to promote collaboration and enhance the quality of life for all residents,” Morrow said.

Morrow was born in Cozad, Nebraska, and moved to Lincoln with her family in 1986. She has a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and a Master of Forensic Science with an emphasis in Behavioral Science from Nebraska Wesleyan University. She and her husband Kenneth Morrow, an LPD officer since 1998, have devoted 55 years to serving and protecting the Lincoln community while raising two sons.

The Lincoln Police Department’s mission is to provide quality services that promote a safe and secure community. The department has been nationally accredited since 1989 and has a staff of 460. More information is available at police.lincoln.ne.gov.