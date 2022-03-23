Mayor Nominates McIntyre as Human Resource Director
Lincoln, NE (March 23, 2022) Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird today announced her nomination and intent to appoint Barb McIntyre of Lincoln as the next Director of the Human Resources Department for the City of Lincoln and Lancaster County. McIntyre has a 20-year career in human resources leadership. If approved by the Lancaster County Board and the Lincoln City Council, she will take over the post on April 11, 2022. McIntyre replaces Doug McDaniel, who served in the role for a decade and retired in February.
“We said the next Director of the Human Resources Department should possess a strong work ethic, excellent communication skills, and a commitment to inclusive excellence,” said Mayor Gaylor Baird. “Barb McIntyre demonstrated all of these qualities and rose to the top of an excellent field of candidates identified through a robust national search for this very important role.”
McIntyre has served as Director of Human Resources for the Nebraska Department of Transportation since 2020. Previously, she was the Chief Human Resources Officer with JEO Consulting Group for four years and a Director of Human Resources at Ameritas for 11 years. McIntyre has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Doane University and a master’s degree in human resources from Troy University. She is certified as a Classification Compensation Professional (CCP), a Professional in Human Resources (PHR), and a Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM) Certified Professional (SHRM-CP).
“Organizations are about people and organizations with the best people achieve outstanding accomplishments,” McIntyre said. “I believe the City of Lincoln and Lancaster County are great organizations and have an unparalleled capability to make a positive impact through their people.”
“During her participation in the search process, Barb articulated a vision for supporting and developing a workforce that provides critical services to our community members,” Mayor Gaylor Baird said. “I look forward to working alongside her and our partners in Lancaster County that rely on our HR team to do just that.”
“The County Board is extremely impressed with Barb’s extensive and comprehensive human resources career in both the private and public sector,” said Deb Schorr, Chair of the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners. “Her track record of successfully implementing talent acquisition strategies, including simplifying the application process, will be vital to the recruitment of qualified applicants in the current market and to furthering Lancaster County’s mission to create a diverse workforce. The County Board looks forward to the energy, experience, and forward-looking approaches that Barb will bring to the City and the County.”
The Human Resources Department is responsible for the recruitment, testing, and selection of applicants for County and City positions. It coordinates training, conducts salary surveys, performs classification studies, and recommends compensation. The department also is responsible for labor relations, employee records, drug and alcohol testing, and administration of the police and fire pension, group insurance and all employee benefit programs. The department includes the Risk Management division, which administers workers’ compensation for City employees and liability, property, and casualty insurance. For more information, visit lincoln.ne.gov/HR.