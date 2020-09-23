Mayor Nominates Lorenzo Ball To Fill Vacancy On Planning Commission
LINCOLN–(News Release Sept. 23)–Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird on Wednesday announced her nomination of Lorenzo Ball to fill a vacant position on the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission. If approved by the City Council and County Board, Ball would fill a recently vacated seat with a term ending in 2025.
“I am grateful to Lorenzo Ball for volunteering to serve our community as a Planning Commissioner,” said Mayor Gaylor Baird, “His thoughtfulness, business experience, strong background in data analytics, and commitment to maintaining Lincoln’s quality of life make him a great fit for this board.”
Ball is currently the Vice President of Information Technology and Chief Data and Analytics Officer for Ameritas. He has an advanced degree in Technology Management from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a BS in Mathematics from Morehouse University in Atlanta, Georgia. Ball also serves on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln School of Business Advisory Board.
“I’m very excited to serve Lincoln in this way,” Ball said. “As a Planning Commissioner, I hope to provide a deep analytical and data driven approach to how we can continue to make Lincoln and Lancaster County inclusive, sustainable, and equitable in growth and development. Lincoln has embraced me and my family, and I would like to ensure all residents and businesses have a similar experience.”
The Planning Commission is nine-member body responsible for advising the City Council and County Board on planning and development matters. The Mayor appoints members for six-year staggered terms with concurrence of the City Council and County Board. More information is available at planning.lincoln.ne.gov.