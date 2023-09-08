Mayor Nominates Former Council Candidate Bailey Feit to Open Seat on Planning Commission

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 7)–Lincoln educator Bailey Feit has been nominated by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird to fill an open seat on the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission.

If approved by the Lincoln City Council and Lancaster County Board, Feit would replace current Planning Commissioner Tracy Corr, who is leaving the commission after more than 10 years of service.

Feit is a College Career STEM Focus Program Coordinator at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources. She had previously ran for the Lincoln City Council last spring.