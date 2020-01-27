Mayor Names Elliot New Transportation And Utilities Director

LINCOLN-(KFOR Jan. 27)-Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird issued a statement Monday announcing her appointment of Assistant City Attorney Elizabeth Elliot to the position of Director of Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU). Elliot takes over for Interim LTU Director Tom Casady, who has served the position since September when former director Mike Esposito accepted a position in the private sector.
Elliot has worked in the City Attorney’s Office since 2015. She has also served as Assistant General Counsel for the Nebraska Department of Administrative Services and a Lancaster County Deputy Public Defender and worked for a local law firm.
Mayor Gaylor Baird said in her statement that she believes Elliot’s experience and skills complement the current staff within the department. “She brings a wealth of knowledge about the complexities of LTU from her previous work for the City,” said Mayor Gaylor Baird. “She has earned the respect of colleagues throughout City Hall, who recognize her commitment to providing excellent customer service to our residents.”
Elliott’s appointment will go to the Lincoln City Council for approval. She is scheduled to begin with the LTU February 24.
