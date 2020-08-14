Mayor: Mask Mandate Working, Risk Still High
Lincoln, NE (August 14, 2020) Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird says Lincoln’s mask mandate is working. The seven day rolling average of new cases, over the past three weeks, shows 55 new cases of Covid-19 per day at the end of July, and a daily number below 30 for the past week. The City-County Health Department reported 16 new cases Friday.
“After three weeks of a mask requirement we can now say, with evidence, that it’s working”.
Despite the favorable trend, however, the Health Department is leaving the Covid Risk Dial in the orange category for the coming week…indicating a continued high danger of spread.