Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird Talks With KFOR NEWS Monday About COVID-19
(KFOR NEWS April 27, 2020) At 11 am Monday morning, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird talks with KFOR NEWS about COVID-19, the importance of contact tracing, the importance of relieving stress and what she most wants residents to know.
Lincoln and Lancaster County has 6 more lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the community total to 126. Sunday’s reported cases include three women and three men ranging in age from their 40s to their 60s. Investigations of the cases continue.
Visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Those who experience these symptoms are urged to access drive-through testing offered by Bryan Health and CHI Health St. Elizabeth. Residents begin this process with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com and CHIHealth.com.
If testing is recommended, individuals will be given an order and referred to one of the testing sites. Only those with an order and referral from Bryan Health or CHI Health St. Elizabeth, or an order from their doctor are permitted at the drive-through sites. Those who need assistance may contact the Health Department at 402-441-8006.
The latest information on local coronavirus response is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. LLCHD has established a hotline at 402-441-8006 for questions on COVID-19.
READ MORE: NDCS staff member tests positive for corona virus