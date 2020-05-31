Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird addresses violent and destructive protesting in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KFOR) – Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird held a press conference to update the community regarding the second night of protesting turned violent and destructive in Lincoln. Baird assessed that she witnessed great pain during a genuine and peaceful assembly early in the day on Saturday. She said protesters have largely been respectful.
However, she assessed that later in the night a small group of people chose to resort to violence and destruction, and that activity will not be condoned. As a result the Mayor has issued an Emergency order for the City of Lincoln to include a curfew beginning at 8pm this evening (Sunday May 31st) and continuing until 6am on Monday June 1st. During these hours, only people traveling to work or seeking medical attention are permitted on public streets.
The Mayor also confirmed that the National Guard has also been deployed to provide additional resources to assist law enforcement to provide safety to the Lincoln community.