Mayor: June First Crucial In Covid Fight
June First is “when the dance truly begins” according to Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird. The Mayor said that June first, when more Covid-19 restrictions are relaxed, poses a considerable risk of an uptick in cases. “We are ready to address any increase in cases after the end of the Directed Health Measures” she said.
The Mayor also announced that a ninth resident has died from COVID-19 in Lincoln. Seven lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 case total up to 1,097.
The City and County’s “Covid Risk Dial” remained in the “Orange” category today, indicating that the risk of spread of the virus remains high.